Kriti Sanon and Farah Khan bond over Sunday lunch

Kriti Sanon and Farah Khan have been bonding over food ever since the choreographer-filmmaker invited the Luka Chuppi actor for lunch on Sunday, which was attended by several B-Town folk.

There's more to the online banter between Farah Khan and Kriti Sanon. The industry's latest BFFs have been bonding over food ever since the choreographer-filmmaker invited the Luka Chuppi actor for lunch on Sunday, which was attended by several B-Town folk. There's chatter that Sanon is being considered for the remake of Satte Pe Satta (1982). Khan, who is working on the script, will also helm it.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a picture from the get-together. She captioned the photo: "A Sunday spent well with happy faces, yummy food and memorable conversations..Thank you @farahkhankunder for being such a fabulous & entertaining host always!"

Farah Khan, in turn, quipped: "Finally v met smwhere other than kanta s parlor (sic)". Farah Khan, too, shared a photo with the lovely actress and wrote: "This girl can EAT.. don't know where it goes tho.. @kritisanon u did justice to my #sundaylunch .. lov u" To which, Kriti responded by commenting, "Hahaha..this was me eating when I wasn’t well.. imagine otherwise."

Speaking of the Satte Pe Satta remake, though there has been no official word, those in the know say Hrithik Roshan will reprise Amitabh Bachchan's role. Sanon will step into Hema Malini's shoes. Khan has a fixation for tall, leggy girls in her movies. Her directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004) starred Sushmita Sen, Om Shanti Om (2007) featured Deepika Padukone, Tees Maar Khan (2010) saw Katrina Kaif and in Happy New Year (2014), it was Dippy again. Sanon fits the bill. Let's wait for the announcement.

Besides Satte Pe Satta, on the acting front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat as Parvati Bai. The film also features Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, she has another release, Arjun Patiala, with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

