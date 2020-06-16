Kriti Sanon pens a piercing note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'A part of my heart has gone with you'
Kriti Sanon wrote a heartbreaking note on Instagram in the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote how a part of her heart had gone with the actor.
The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook and shocked the entire entertainment industry. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.
Sanon has now taken to her Instagram account to share a piercing note on the actor's demise and how a part of her heart went with him. She shared three pictures from the memories they created during the filming of their film, Raabta, and one of the pictures was a still from the film, where they embrace each other underwater, uniting forever.
This is what the actress wrote in his memory:
View this post on Instagram
Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you..ð and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..â¤ï¸
Her sister Nupur Sanon commented with two hugging emojis and one sad emoji. Nupur Sanon herself shared a picture with Rajput on her Instagram account, writing the 'Nagme Hain Shiqwe Hain' song has her caption and followed by a heartbreak emoji. Have a look:
Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput displayed electric chemistry in their film Raabta that dealt with reincarnation. Rajput, in fact, was an electric actor that could deliver enough bang for the audiences' bucks.
Infographic/Atul Jain
Be it M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story or Sonchiriya or even Chhichhore, he sank his teeth into the characters and became one of the most dependable actors in the industry. He was a talent that went away too soon!
Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe