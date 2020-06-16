Kriti Sanon pens a piercing note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'A part of my heart has gone with you'

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook and shocked the entire entertainment industry. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

Sanon has now taken to her Instagram account to share a piercing note on the actor's demise and how a part of her heart went with him. She shared three pictures from the memories they created during the filming of their film, Raabta, and one of the pictures was a still from the film, where they embrace each other underwater, uniting forever.

This is what the actress wrote in his memory:

Her sister Nupur Sanon commented with two hugging emojis and one sad emoji. Nupur Sanon herself shared a picture with Rajput on her Instagram account, writing the 'Nagme Hain Shiqwe Hain' song has her caption and followed by a heartbreak emoji. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput displayed electric chemistry in their film Raabta that dealt with reincarnation. Rajput, in fact, was an electric actor that could deliver enough bang for the audiences' bucks.

Be it M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story or Sonchiriya or even Chhichhore, he sank his teeth into the characters and became one of the most dependable actors in the industry. He was a talent that went away too soon!

