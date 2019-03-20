bollywood

Basking in the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon sets the stage on fire with her Dance moves at an award function as she performs on her chartbuster songs

Kriti Sanon. Pic: Instagram/@kritisanon

Basking in the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon sets the stage on fire with her Dance moves at an award function as she performs on her chartbuster songs. The actress performed on her special number Aao kabhi haveli pe, Luka Chuppi's Coca cola tu, Mein tera boyfriend from Raabta, Sweety tera drama from Bareilly ki Barfi and poster lagwado also from Luka Chuppi.

Earlier in the day, Kriti took to her social media to give a glimpse of her live performance and later she posted as she went live on stage captioning, "Here we go, Let's Kill it". Kriti Sanon successfully hits the platinum mark as her 2019's first release Luka Chuppi got the actress her first film to surpass the 75 crore mark.

The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease. Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon's highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering.

The actress is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat. Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon hits the platinum mark with the success of Luka Chuppi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates