Kriti Sanon hits the platinum mark with the success of Luka Chuppi

bollywood

Luka Chuppi also marks Kriti Sanon's highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of response the film has been garnering

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon successfully hit the platinum mark as her first release of 2019, Luka Chuppi, got the actress her first film to surpass the Rs 75 crore mark. Riding high on the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon's character Rashmi has struck chords with the audience so much so that the actress has been receiving immense accolades by fans through various gestures, be it through Instagram messages or flowers.

The actress took to her social media to share a picture of her favourite look from the film where Kriti is seen donning a sari for the very first time. Kriti shared the picture captioning, "One of my favourite looks of Rashmi from Luka Chuppi.

Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi is all set to enter the 100 crore club soon as the film has raked in a total of Rs. 83.84 crore. Kriti Sanon is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

Also Read: Post Luka Chuppi success, Kriti Sanon runs a round the clock schedule

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates