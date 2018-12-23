Kriti Sanon shares exotic pictures from her scuba diving experience

bollywood

Kriti Sanon posted many pictures and videos of herself enjoying the dive

Kriti Sanon shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Kriti Sanon, who is currently spending quality time with her family in the Maldives, unleashed her adventurous side as she tried scuba diving there for the first time.

"My first scuba diving experience and it was surreal! Missed you Sumer Verma, I was comfortable only because you had done a major part of it for me...helped me get rid of my fear of being under water! "My next is gonna be with you for sure," Kriti posted on Instagram along with photographs an videos that captured the moment.

Brought up in Delhi, Kriti moved out of her hometown and shifted to Mumbai to pursue her career in Bollywood. As she spends most of her time working, she often misses her family and makes it a point to spend as much quality time as possible whenever she gets a break.

As the actress recently wrapped the shoot for three of her films, Kriti Sanon decided to take some time off for her family and take a vacation to the Maldives. Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her back to back releases scheduled for the upcoming year. The actress wrapped shooting for Arjun Patiala earlier this year, a post which she completed the shoot of Luka Chuppi.

Kriti Sanon also shot for the fourth installment of the Houseful franchise this year which would reunite her with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, as the actress hops on to her upcoming film Panipat, she took some time off for her family.

