Kriti Sanon wraps up Panipat shoot, shares a 'thank you' note

Kriti Sanon posted a picture of herself and Arjun on Instagram. The picture shows her covering Arjun's mouth with her hands

Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Kriti's Instagram account

Kriti Sanon has completed the filming of her upcoming historical drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019. The Luka Chuppi actor posted a picture of herself and Arjun on Instagram. The picture shows her covering Arjun's mouth with her hands.

"There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha," reads the caption. Praising Arjun for being a lovely co-star, she writes further, "Thank you, Arjun Kapoor, for being such a lovely and entertaining costar!! With no ice to break, I'm glad we went on this journey together and I found an amazing friend in you!" In another picture, she can be seen seated with Ashutosh.

Expressing her gratitude to the director for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the film, she wrote, "Thank you so much Ashu sir for giving me this opportunity, for always hearing me out & finding Parvati bai with me! You create magic in the calmest manner ever! And I'm honoured to be a part of this magic! @AshGowariker. That's literally us..always wondering!"

Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

