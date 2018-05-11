Kriti Vyas murder: Now, improved drones to search for body

The firm, Quidich Innovation Labs, is also shooting the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on its drones



Kirti Vyas

On Thursday, the second day of Mumbai Crime Branch's quest to find murdered salon executive Kirti Vyas's body, the cops enlisted the help of a company that supplies hi-tech drone cameras. The firm, Quidich Innovation Labs, is also shooting the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on its drones.

The operation did not run for long on the first day as the operator had only one battery. But on the second day, the company entrusted with the task came with eight extra batteries. Speaking about the devices being used for the search, Vighnesh Santhanam, chief marketing officer of Quidich Innovation Labs, told mid-day, "This drone is equipped with a 16 megapixel camera and a 22-minute battery life."

The crime branch had used drones on Day 1 of the search too. But they did not get good quality visuals because of the low resolution camera in the devices. The drones flown yesterday have recorded footage in the high resolution 4K format, which will now be reviewed in slow motion.

