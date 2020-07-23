Krrish 4: Is Rakesh Roshan planning four different roles for Hrithik Roshan?

In 2003, Rakesh Roshan collaborated with son Hrithik Roshan for the Sci-Fi drama, Koi... Mil Gaya, and it turned out to be the highest grosser of the year. Three years later, the father-son duo made a sequel, Krrish, which became India's first Superhero film and also a giant success.

The franchise continued when the Roshans gave the audience Krrish 3 in 2013, again a major money-spinner. They are now set for part four since the last one ended on a cliffhanger. In Krrish 3, Hrithik Roshan played a triple role, that of Krishna Mehra, his father Rohit Mehra, and the Superhero Krrish. Pinkvilla now reports that this time, he may don as many as four characters.

A source informed the portal, "Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won't just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film."

The source further added, "While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya. It's not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it's a full-on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time."

The source also stated, "The pre-production work has set in. They are waiting for the restrictions to ease out a bit because they plan to shoot a part of the film abroad." And Rakesh Roshan told the portal, "We are still working on the script."

Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019 with two consecutive successes- Super 30 and War.

