Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri and brother Hardik Pandya team up against him

Krunal Pandya with wife Pankhuri and brother Hardik

Cricketer Krunal Pandya, 27, says that his wife, Pankhuri and his younger brother - India all-rounder Hardik, 24 — share a very special bond. Speaking on the latest episode of comedian Vikram Sathaye's podcast, What the Duck 3, Krunal, who got married in December, said his wife and Hardik often gang up against him.

"I irritate Hardik a lot. But Hardik and Pankhuri are so pally that they team up against me. Whenever she goes out, she will message me and tell me not to irritate or trouble Hardik," said Krunal. When asked what is the advice Krunal has for Hardik Pandya regarding marriage, he replied, "He should not get married before he grows up."

