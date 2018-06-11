Krushna Abhishek and Claudia Ciesla on sets of Teri Bhabhi Hain Pagle

Krushna Abhishek's steps in the peppy track will remind the audience of his uncle Govinda's trademark moves

Krushna Abhishek and Claudia Ciesla

Krushna Abhishek and Claudia Ciesla have shot for an item number, Confused Lover, in Vinod Tiwari's comic caper, Teri Bhabhi Hain Pagle. Krushna's steps in the peppy track will remind the audience of his uncle Govinda's trademark moves. Polish-German actress Claudia was last seen on screen in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. Claudia Ciesla, has already shown her dancing skills in the popular song Balma from Khiladi 786.

Krushna Abhishek and Rajniesh Duggall, who are working in the film together, are bonding over filmmaking and food. "I love the energy that Krushna has. He is a superb co-star and more than that a very close friend now. We are bonding big time over filmmaking and food. I wish to do more films together with him," Rajniesh said in a statement.

The actors will share screen space in movies Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle and Time Nahi Hai. "We have mutual interests and we are similar kinds of soul. Rajniesh and I are not connected professionally but also personally. Our kids and family are friends too. We both are in the parents club," said Krushna.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates