Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma: Yes, he consumes alcohol, but isn't into drugs

Arch rival Krushna Abhishek has said that Kapil Sharma should be given his space and writing negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression is wrong



Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma found himself in the eye of a storm over the weekend after he accused a journalist, and his former girlfriend Preeti Simoes of extortion. Later, Preeti Simoes came out in the open to say that Kapil is suffering from depression and he should stop staying with his current set of friends. She also blamed his current girlfriend Ginni Chatrath for his deteriorating mental health.

After Preeti Simoes, Kapil's friends and colleagues have come out in the open to share their viewpoints about Kapil's health. Now, it is Kapil's arch-rival Krushna Abhishek, who replaced The Kapil Sharma Show, has spoken about how the Firangi should be given his space.

While in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kapil Sharma's friend, Rajiev Dhingra has blamed Kapil's ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes for his present condition. Counterpart, Krushna Abhishek, refuted Rajiev's claims and told the publication, "I've worked with Preeti in The Drama Company but not once has she spoken ill of Kapil. I know both of them well and sometimes I would want to include Kapil in my jokes but Preeti stopped me."

Krushna further blames the comedian for his film Firangi's failure and suggested that he stop tweeting. "His film didn't work, he's lost a lot of money plus his show Family Time with Kapil didn't work. I never took his side before but I'm feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him. People should just forgive him and let him be. Yes, he consumes alcohol, but he isn't into drugs. He should just stop tweeting. And it's wrong to harass and write negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression. Kapil isn't a bad guy and all of us love him," concluded Krushna Abhishek.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's Controversial Saga Continues; The Actor Throws A Fit, Channel In A Fix

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates