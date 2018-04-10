Kapil Sharma's controversial saga continues; the actor throws a fit, channel in a fix

Post fracas with scribe, ex-girlfriend, Kapil Sharma skips show shoot; channel clueless about his whereabouts, compelled to air old episodes from previous seasons



Controversy's favourite child is at it again. Kapil Sharma found himself in the eye of a storm over the weekend after he accused a journalist, and his former girlfriend Preeti Simoes of extortion. Continuing with what may be viewed as his downward spiral, the comedian-actor skipped the shoot of his show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, over the weekend. Understandably, his no-show left the channel officials in a fix.

Turns out, the officials were frantically calling Sharma since Friday as they needed a clear picture of the episode that was to air on Saturday. Much to their chagrin, the comedian remained incommunicado.

Says a source, "The channel finds itself caught in the ensuing drama and is bearing the brunt. In a major embarrassment to them, Kapil did not shoot last week. With no bank of episodes to speak of, the channel was forced to air old episodes from the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show."

Since Kapil Sharma is also the show's producer, he enjoys the privilege of handling the shoots himself and informs the channel accordingly. There is no fixed day in a week earmarked for the shoot — the schedule is often decided by Sharma depending on the celebrity guest's availability.

It may be noted that the channel gave him a second chance, after his unprofessional behaviour led to the abrupt end of The Kapil Sharma Show last August. Seven months later, the team finds itself in the same spot, as the comedian has already missed two shoots since its launch a fortnight ago. Adds the source, "Alarm bells have started ringing as it spells loss of marketing revenue. They are clueless about when Kapil will resume shooting."

Despite being stuck in a limbo, the channel is strangely choosing to play safe. When contacted, the spokesperson said, "We do not want to comment on the matter at this juncture."

