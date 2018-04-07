Preeti Simoes on Kapil Sharma's complaint: I think he is suicidal and I am scared for him

After Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his previous show's producer and rumoured girlfriend Preeti Simoes, the latter has spoken her heart out on this topic in an interview to an entertainment portal



Kapil Sharma has been on an abusive Twitter rant since April 6, Friday. The comedian is seemingly disappointed and affected by the poor ratings of his new show and it being all out there for public consumption through media. He abused a senior journalist on Twitter and also spoke in an offensive language over the phone, following which, the journalist shared that call recording on social media. This got Kapil fuming with anger and he lodged a complaint against the journalist and his previous show, The Kapil Sharma Show's producers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He has accused them of extorting Rs 25 lacs from him and in a bid of failing to fulfill the requirement; he has allegedly accused them of tarnishing their image on digital media.

Preet Simoes is rumoured to have been dating the comedian. In an interview to ibtimes, Preeti Simoes said that she is concerned for his deteriorating health. She also said that Kapil Sharma has confessed of being into depression, which his family is unable to understand and is constantly imposing pressure on him to settle down.

Talking of their relationship she said, "I was with Kapil for 8 years of my life. I think it was the most beautiful and glorious years of my life. Together we grew and achieved a lot and then some decisions were taken last year and everyone went their separate ways.

"Through the one year that I haven't been with Kapil, and clearly, he has been with other people, his mental health has deteriorated very badly. I was wanting to speak about Kapil Sharma a couple of days back but Neeti stopped me. I was in touch with him on and off. He has reached out to Neeti, he has reached out to me many times on his normal days, wherein he has clearly said that he is going through a lot of mental pressure. He has told me that he is suffering from depression because of the decisions he has taken in his life and that he has not been able to deal with it."

When Preeti was asked if she would hit back at Kapil for lodging a complaint against her, she instead empathised at his state and said, "No, I am feeling sorry. I am only urging his family as he is unapproachable to anyone, anymore. They block calls, they do everything in their capacity to ensure he doesn't talk to any one of us. So I request to his family – we are not going to malign him, we are not going to indulge in anything. What do I say to this notice? This is a serious accusation. What do I reply to this notice?"

She even informed that Kapil Sharma's current girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, his set of friends and family are not helping him out.

Giving some more insights about his state of mind, she added, "If he is canceling shoots and ten journalists are writing about it, it is because he is canceling shoots. Shoot cancelation is not like canceling a meeting at home. There are two hundred people on the set. Then how can you blame one particular person that he leaked the news? Your own Sony channel sends apology messages to all the journalists saying sorry, due to technical errors, we can't shoot, that's what it is right. What other personal information are you talking about that has come out.

"What other personal information are you talking about that has come out. How are you suddenly talking about Salman Khan? How are you talking to journalists about hanging them? If Sunil Grover is telling that he didn't call him on his show, why are you attacking him on Twitter? Did you call him for your show? You didn't. You didn't call any one of us. We all reached out to him. When his film didn't do well, we all reached out to him saying we will come down, let's work together."

When asked if he's trying to get back to her, she asserted, "No. I think he is suicidal and I am scared for him. I don't know about coming back or not coming back. I think that he needs his family to take care of him and put him in the hands of experts who handle such cases because clearly is not in his right senses and after hearing his conversation with a senior journalist, also involving his friend it shows he is around the people that don't know how to take care of him.

Because, I have dealt with the worst situation of my life when he tweeted to Modi and how we handled it is a case study of how his friends should be handling him right now. He is clearly not happy in his life. He is mentally completely unstable because he is hallucinating and they should actually take him to a doctor rather than making it a tamasha on Twitter. Is this a sane person's conversation? Whatever he was doing on twitter yesterday? If the legal notice, if it comes to me, I am not going to react to it. He has just put a photo on Twitter. I really want to tell his mother that her son is suffering. At least, he should get the help he requires now, or else they will lose him."

While there were reports of Kapil going to a rehabilitation centre for his mind and health's well-being, Simoes said that it wasn't a rehab that he go to. "That wasn't a rehab. It was some ayurvedic center in Bangalore. They just gave him massages. How will it help? Who did he go with? His friends and that girl. The people that he wants to run away from, if he goes with them only, how will it help? If you take your problems with you, how will it help you?"

