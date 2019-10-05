Krushna Abhishek's brother Rishaab Chauhaan talks about his Bollywood debut

Krushna Abhishek has been entertaining everyone with his hilarious comic timing. Time and again, he has left everyone impressed with his versatility. After television, he will now be seen on the big screen with the film Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron alongside his brother Rishaab Chauhaan. The film's poster and trailer were released recently and Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah added one more feather in her cap as she turned director as well as the leading lady of the film.

Interestingly, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Rishaab Chauhaan who looks geared up in the film's trailer. Rishaab has put in a lot of efforts and dedication for his first film. "I have seen my brother Krushna act and I have learnt a lot from him as an artist. Acting has been my passion and I feel blessed to make my debut with this film. It has a perfect blend of comedy, humour, action, emotion and most importantly entertainment. I hope that people will love the film's concept as much as I did," said Rishaab.

Watch the trailer of the film below:

The dark comedy is based on the issues that people face daily and has a positive message for today's youth. Moreover, with this film, Krushna has also made his foray into production. It would be interesting to see two brothers in the same frame. Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron will be releasing soon and we wish Rishaab lots of luck for his debut film.

