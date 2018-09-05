Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait and AIB fame Rohan Joshi share fitness tips

bollywood

Combining the best of all formats via Kinetic Living, Rohan Joshi and Kubbra Sait chase functional fitness, not aesthetics

Preparing to perform hanging core exercises

Tucked away in the corner of an old building in Khar, a tiny functional studio ticks two crucial check-boxes on a list of essentials that a fitness setup must contain. To begin with, it's a happy place. Of course, this is credited, in part, to one of its members, comedian Rohan Joshi, who makes a living off tickling the funny bone. Then, there's Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait, also blessed with a refreshing sense of humour that's only enhanced in the company of her gym buddy, Joshi. Happy faces in a fitness studio reveal a lifestyle that's appreciated, which, in turn, enables members to adhere to the routine for a longer time.

The second aspect of Kinetic Living — which blends different fitness formats to create a holistic programme — that is instantly laudable, is that owner Urmi Kothari propagates physical wellness in a society that's far too driven by aesthetics. "I simply want to step out in a T-shirt, look good, and feel great. I don't have to scrutinise my body from every angle," says Joshi, as he backs Kothari's methods that deviate from routines involving unchecked repetitions executed with poor form. "Earlier, when I'd go to the gym, I did it with a sense of obligation. I was given a basic routine that I'd do without even understanding what the exercise was doing for me. Here, I am aware of what each workout is achieving."



Kubbra Sait performs the prone chest twist as part of mobility drills before the workout. Pics/Ashish Raje

For Joshi, switching to a functional training routine has done exactly what it promises — improved the way he executes his daily life functions. "I have more energy now. The work that I can get done in lesser hours is significantly better. I can prance around and jump on stage when performing at shows. That is important for me. Two years ago, I'd be catching my breath if I tried that." Joshi makes his understanding of fitness evident when he speaks of switching from a pair of 34 inch jeans to 30, with more enthusiasm than he does of losing 15 kilos. "I've got two packs," chirps Sait in a bid to make her accomplishments evident.



Rohan Joshi employs the foam rolling technique to release muscle tension

The actor confesses that among her biggest takeaways from the year she spent executing this routine is an improvement in posture. A hunched back not only compromised her frame before the camera, but also affected her postural alignment when training. She jumps up and bends forward with a flattened back to say, "Nowadays, I brush my teeth also with such a straight back."

What exactly is Kinetic Living? Fitness coach Urmi Kothari gives expert tips

"You can see the difference in my body from the start to the end of Sacred Games. I have always been 59 kilos, but the muscles I've developed have made my body look significantly better." Someone who prides herself on consuming fruits early in the morning, Sait talks about how she's learnt that the practice was, in fact, a mistake. Eating nuts, instead, has made her body capable of relying on the right nutritional components when deriving energy. Though conscious about what she consumes, Sait says she hasn't "zipped my lips". As for her awareness of her body, she says, "Fitness needs to be approached as a holistic concept involving the body and mind. I could notice corrections in postural imbalances between my right and left side. It's tuned the smaller muscles of the body."

