Kubbra Sait excited about The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati

Actress Kubbra Sait says courtroom drama "The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati" will be "hard-hitting", and she is excited to be a part of the web series. Kubbra will play Mamie Ahuja in the ALTBalaji show.

"It's a hard-hitting script based on the Nanavati murder case. Post the success of 'Sacred Games', it's a great opportunity to portray an intricate character yet again in the show and share the screen space with acting stalwarts," Kubbra said in a statement. "It's my first period drama, so I'm really excited," she added. Directed by Shashank Shah, it is based on the real-life incident of Naval Officer K.M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja. Akshay Kumar's "Rustom" was also inspired from the incident.

