Kubbra Sait on working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games

Kubbra Sait features in Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games



Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait features in Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games. "Working with Nawazuddin taught me that acting is a result of observation, and that comes with patience," she says.

Netflix's big-ticket India original series "Sacred Games", starring Bollywood biggies Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, will premiere on July 6. The much-awaited show, produced by Phantom Films, is based in and shot in India. It is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra, read a statement. The series is co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, both acclaimed names in Indian cinema.

"Sacred Games" focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai Police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning by a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

