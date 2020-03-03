Kubbra Sait questions Aamir Khan's 'love and concern for India' on Twitter

Kubbra Sait has questioned Aamir Khan's 'love and concern for India' after the superstar expressed how disturbed he was over the coronavirus outbreak in China. In a specially shot video, Khan said that he has been monitoring the situation and has been in touch with friends in China.

"I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart," he said. To which Sait tweeted, "And how exactly deep is your love and concern for India (sic)?" Take a look at the tweet below:

And how exactly deep is your love and concern for India?#AamirKhan https://t.co/gwjhpSMXFX — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) March 1, 2020

Looks like the Sacred Games actor is wondering why he and other leading stars have maintained a studied silence on the anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots. For those who miss the connect, Khan's Dangal (2016) was the highest grossing Indian film in the neighbouring country. He had also visited China in 2018.

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was recently seen in the comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is currently shooting for his much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

