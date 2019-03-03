Kubbra Sait's interesting rendezvous with robot Sophia!

bollywood

From dating to expressing every human emotion, Kubbra Sait had a heartwarming interactive session with the social Humanoid robot, Sophia

Kubbra Sait

Riding high on the success of her popular web series, Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait had recently witnessed an experience out of this world when she hosted the International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress at Kochi. The talented actress had a whale of time interacting with Sophia, a robot, incidentally the first one in the world to be bestowed with citizenship by Saudi Arabia.

From dating to expressing every human emotion, Kubbra had a heartwarming interactive session with the social Humanoid robot, Sophia at the packed auditorium at IAA. Sophia was greeted with thunderous applause when she arrived for the session on 'Robots & Humans – Friends or Foes?'.

Kubbra informs, "My first interaction with Sophia was backstage. I was just amazed, at first even creeped out a little bit. But then I was intrigued and touched her face. It is exactly like our skin. It's made of silicone. She has 50 facial expressions and even laughs at something funny. Her AI mode can talk to you like she is human. She said, hanging with humans sometimes like hanging with parents. I asked Sophia if she could she blink. She responded saying, I don't know what you mean. Then I instructed her to blink and she immediately did. I was standing there, staring at her for a minute after that. She is so real, it's crazy."

"The IAA World Congress has happened for the first time in India. It happens biennially. The roster of influential and affluent speakers was my lure to host the event, just the grandest union of ideas and minds. My top three favourites were: Sophia, Jacques Seguela, and Andre Aggasi," she adds.

Developed by Hanson Robotics, Sophia is endowed with a rich personality and holistic cognitive AI. She was named the United Nation's development programme's first ever Innovation Champion and is the first non-human to be given any United Nations title.

