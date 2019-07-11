Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to be screened at Indian Film Festival at Melbourne

bollywood

Karan Johar to mark 20 years in the industry with a special screening of debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Melbourne film fest

A still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) not only gave cinephiles a memorable couple in Rahul and Anjali, but also gave Bollywood a gifted filmmaker in Karan Johar. With several hits under his belt, Johar has since gone on to become one of the most successful directors in Hindi cinema. As he completes two decades in the industry, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is set to celebrate the milestone.

The festival will host a special screening of the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer on August 10 at HOYTS Melbourne central with Johar in attendance.

Karan Johar

Following the screening, the director will also host a master class where he will revisit his debut film and its place in pop culture. Johar says, "It has been a rewarding 20 years of a journey of telling stories. Filmmaking is my passion, and it is gratifying to complete two decades in the world of cinema. I'm looking forward to celebrate Indian cinema Down under."

