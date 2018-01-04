Kulbhushan Jadhav says 'I have not been tortured in Pakistan' in new video

He also thanked the Pakistan government for letting him meet his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan on Thursday released a video of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who says he has not been tortured in custody and that he saw an Indian diplomat "yelling" at his mother and wife after they met him last month. Sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017, Jadhav says in the video that he had "not been subjected to any sort of torture in Pakistan".

He also thanked the Pakistan government for letting him meet his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul. "This gesture was a positive one... I feel happy." The death row is heard saying in the video released by the Pakistan Foreign Office: "The Indian person or diplomat accompanying my mother and wife started yelling at them as soon as they stepped out of the meeting."

Pakistani authorities arranged the meeting between Jadhav and his family on December 25 -- through a glass panel -- but did not allow a private discussion. Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was not seated with the family. Jadhav, 47, says in the video that he "saw fear" in the eyes of his mother and wife when they met them in Islamabad, Dawn online reported.

"I saw fear... why should there be fear? What all has happened has happened," Jadhav said, adding his family was "threatened". He said: "I am a Commissioned officer in the Indian Navy - my Commission is not over." On December 26, India denounced Pakistan for its handling of the visit, saying they were harassed and prevented from talking to Jadhav freely. New Delhi denies Jadhav is a spy and says he was abducted from Iran where he had business interests. Islamabad claims he was arrested in the restive province of Balochistan.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go