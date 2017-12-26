Kulbhushan Jadhav thanks Pakistan government in video statement

The Pakistan Foreign Office issued a new video message of Jadhav in which he is seen thanking the Pakistan government for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother

The Pakistan Foreign Office issued a new video message of Jadhav in which he is seen thanking the Pakistan government for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother.



Kulbhushan Jadhav

The video played during a press conference was recorded before Jadhav's meeting with his family, officials said. "I requested a meeting with my wife and mother and I am thankful to Government of Pakistan for this gesture," Jadhav said in the brief video message.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go