Kulbhushan Jadhav's family meets ex-EAM Sushma Swaraj

Published: Jul 25, 2019, 19:48 IST | mid-day online desk

Sushma Swaraj had been in close touch with the family during her tenure in the external affairs ministry and closely worked with officials and the legal team to get access to Jadhav in Pakistan

Pic/Sushma Swaraj Twitter

New Delhi: Family of former Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday met former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj was leading efforts during her term to get consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav who is lodged in a Pakistani jail.

On Thursday, Swaraj tweeted, "Kulbhushan Jadhav's family came to see me today. I wish them all the best."

The former minister had been in close touch with Kulbhushan Jadhav's family during her tenure in the external affairs ministry and closely worked with officials and the legal team to get access to him in Pakistan.

She was also one of the first to welcome the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent verdict, restraining Pakistan from executing Jadhav. Swaraj had tweeted, "I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India."

She had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the case to the ICJ and lawyer Harish Salve for presenting the case in the ICJ effectively and successfully.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

