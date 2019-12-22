Kuldeep Singhania becomes only actor to be followed by popular car brand Jaguar on Instagram

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

How would it feel if one day you wake up and see that were followed by Shahrukh khan or Dwanye Johnson or Apple or your favourite celebrity or brand? Wouldn’t you be head over heels? Well, something similar happened with Bollywood actor and social media influencer Kuldeep Singhania when he got a notification on Instagram that he was being now followed by a world-renowned car brand Jaguar.

Here is what he had to say on this matter. He said, "Now I totally believe that law of attraction works, I mean, honestly, Jaguar has been one of my favourite car brands ever, I have had wallpapers of that car everywhere and we even got a chance to shoot for the brand, but to become the only Indian to be followed by the brand itself which has 11 million followers and follows only 270 people worldwide, it surely feels surreal."

We asked Kuldeep the story behind this instance and he said "We were doing a gorilla shoot outside a Jaguar showroom one morning. We wanted to keep it very low key and did not want people to notice that we were shooting, but still, the security guard outside the showroom saw us and didn’t allow us to shoot there. We requested him that we are shooting for the brand, but he didn’t listen. Unfortunately, we had to leave the location, but I still was able to take a few pictures and posted that tagging the brand and showcasing how much I loved Jaguar. The next day I got a notification on my Instagram that the official verified account of Jaguar has started following you, and I was blown away. To be followed by people or brands that you absolutely adore, makes you feel blessed and motivates you to work harder towards your content every day.

According to sources, Kuldeep Singhania is the only Indian actor to be followed by Jaguar to date.Not even the biggest celebrities like Shahrukh or Salman are being followed by the brand. This shows how much does the brand respect Kuldeep Singhania’s content. To know more you can check out his Instagram handle - @thekuldeepsinghania

