Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K reveals why she chose the US for her career over India

Kumar Sanu has been one of the biggest names of Hindi Cinema when it comes to singing. He became a rage in the '90s to the point when it was nearly impossible for any film not to have his song. Such was his craze that he created the Guinness World Record for recording 25 songs in one single day.

His daughter, Shannon K, who's also a singer, is enjoying a flourishing and fruitful career in the US. In an interview with BollywoodLife, she revealed the reason behind turning to the West for a career over India and how she would have always been compared with her father. "I don't really know, actually, it never did (the thought of a singing career in Bollywood). I was born in India but raised in London, so I never really got the opportunity to learn Hindi music or to speak a lot of Hindi, which is why my Hindi is also not so good, but I'm working on it," she said.

She added, "I've always been into English music, even growing up, my idols have been Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, so I always knew from day one that I wanted to be an international pop star. Plus, I feel, that if I had tried to make it as a singer in India, I'd have received a lot of judgment and criticism and would have always been compared with my dad."

And did you know she made her debut in Bollywood as a singer with Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer? She spoke about it and said, "I had recently debuted as a singer in Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya for his movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. So, yeah, I'm not going to be closing any doors because I love Hindi music, I love Bollywood songs, which is why I've been listening to more Bollywood music to try and get inspired by it, and music has no language, no religion, no gender — it's the purest thing ever."

Last year in December, her song, A Long Time, received a thunderous response and listen to it if you haven't already!

