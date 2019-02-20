Kumbh Mela and Maha Shivratri to drive the demand for agarbathi in Q3

national

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the country with devotion and religious fervour in the honour of Lord Shiva. This year the festival will also mark the culmination of Kumbh Mela, one of the most prominent pilgrimages where devotees from across the globe travel to attain spiritual self. Agarbathi plays a very crucial role during this time period and the demand for premium and long-lasting battiâ¿¿s increases prominently.

"This is the time of the year when temples and devotees across the country indulge in sing hymns and praises, be part of nightlong vigil and observe fast for the well being of their loved ones. Agarbathi and Dhoopbathi being a crucial element of the pooja rituals witnesses increased demand across markets especially in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Demand increases for long-lasting battiâ¿¿s as temples across India host pooja rituals that continue through all day and night", said Sarath Babu, President, All India Agarbathi Manufacturerâ¿¿s Association.

Sandalwood and Champa agarbathi are in demand in Karnataka region, followed by Mogra in Maharashtra & Gujarat and Citrus in Kolkata. Demand for Rose and fusion fragrances is expected to increase in North and Central India regions like Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Indore.

"India is the host for world's largest congregation of pilgrims, Kumbh Mela as it has a deep philosophical and spiritual significance for devotees. Agarbathi plays a significant role in fulfilling the day long rituals and various fragrances are believed to have an impact on self and soul cleansing thereby leading to salvation. Demand for agarbathiâ¿¿s have almost doubled in UP owing to two months long Kumbh rituals," added Sarath Babu.

With key festivities marked for the first quarter of the year and revelries around Kumbh Mela this year, demand for agarbathis and its allied products is expected to rise by 8-10%. Wet dhoop batti continues to attract preference in states like Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, UP, MP, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh & Rajasthan while other regions have the fondness for both dry dhoop batti and agarbathi. This story is provided by NewsVoir.

