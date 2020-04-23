Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh is expecting her first child; flaunts baby bump

Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh and her husband Karan Shah are all set to welcome the newest member in their little family. Shikha is pregnant with her first child, and the actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and looking super pretty while doing so!

Sharing the pictures, Shikha simply wrote, "Boom Boom Ciao" with a firecracker emoji. The actress looks lovely in the photo, wearing a maxi dress, leaning against her husband while their cute dog looks distracted.

View this post on Instagram Boom Boom Ciao ð¥ A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) onApr 22, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

Karan Shah, too, shared these pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Us: Yayyy; Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do!"

Shikha Singh tied the knot with Karan Shah in April 2016. Talking about being pregnant in the time of corona, Shikha said in an interview with ETimes, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise, he would have been travelling."

The actress further stated, "My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won't be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor's clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy."

