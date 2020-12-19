Kumkum Bhagya cast's hilarious onset antics will leave you in splits

Zee TV's popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite courtesy its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar), Aliya (Reyhnaa Pandit), Meera (Ashlesha Sawant) and Aryan (Zeeshan Khan).

Post lockdown, the show returned with fresh twists, giving the audience something exciting to look forward to. In fact, the show saw several new entries as well, which has created a lot of drama, especially in Ranbir, Prachi and Pragya's life.

While the ongoing pandemic may have dampened the vibrant spirits of us all, the Kumkum Bhagya cast being as close knit as it is, sure knows how to have fun. The cast of the show are like an extended family to each other and they never fail to make people on the set laugh with their hilarious onset antics. Recently Reyhnaa Pandit, Krishna Kaul, Ashlesha Sawant and Zeeshan Khan recreated Yashraj Mukhate's latest track, which was a hilarious song featuring Shehnaaz Gill's famous tommy dig during a reality show.

While the song was hilarious in it self, wait till you see team Kumkum Bhagya's fun rendition. Not only it is rib-tickling, but it is sure to brighten up your mood as well. Do check out the Kumkum Bhagya cast's hilarious video on their social media pages.

While the cast is having a ball offscreen, onscreen a lot of drama is to follow as Abhi gets ready to marry Meera. Will Abhi - Pragya's love story come to an end or will there be a fresh twist in the tale? To know more tune in to Kumkum Bhagya, every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV.

