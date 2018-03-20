Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar's new beginnings

Kunal Jaisingh surprised his fans after he shared a picture of his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar



Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar

Kunal Jaisingh has finally opened up about his relationship. The Ishqbaaaz actor announced his engagement on Instagram to longtime girlfriend, Bharati Kumar. The duo met on the set of The Buddy Project.

A few months ago, Kunal had posted an adorable picture of him and Bharati, on her birthday. The picture had popped eyeballs of many, though the couple hadn't officially announced their relationship.

