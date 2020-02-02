Kunal Kamra demands apology, Rs 25 lakh from Indigo

In the latest series of twists and turns in the Kamra-Goswami episode, Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sent Indigo Airlines a legal notice demanding that his six-month flying ban be revoked and that an "unconditional apology" as well as a compensation of R25,00,000 be tendered to him on account of the "mental pain and agony" suffered by him.

Earlier this week, Kamra was suspended from flying with Indigo for up to six months after he posted a video of his encounter with Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, aboard a Mumbai-Lucknow flight. In the video, Kamra is seen hurling questions towards Goswami, who appears to be engrossed in his laptop and refuses to respond to Kamra. Three other airlines, namely, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir, followed suit and banned Kamra—but only after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged them to do so.

The legal notice sent by Kamra to Indigo on Saturday morning, via Advocate Prashant Sivarajan, Partner at Lawmen & White, demands: revocation of Kamra's suspension from flying Indigo Airlines with immediate effect, an unconditional apology to Kamra in all leading newspapers as well as electronic media and on its other social media platforms, compensation of R25,00,000 on account of the mental pain and agony suffered by him as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programs in India as well as abroad on account of adoption of a totally illegal, arbitrary and high handed procedure which is against the extant DGCA CAR on the subject matter; action against the errant officials responsible for imposing the "instant ban" in abrogation of the DGCA CARs.

Kamra announced on Twitter that Lawmen & White had taken his fight to court as a "special case".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates