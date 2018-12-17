Kunal Kapoor: Scripting my next movie

bollywood

Kunal Kapoor develops satire that tackles a social issue

Kunal Kapoor

Having often expressed his wish to try his hand at script writing, Kunal Kapoor is ready with his first screenplay. The actor reveals that he intends to take the movie on floors early next year.

"I can't divulge much details, but the film is a satire based on a social issue. I'll be acting in it, too." He is currently in the process of zeroing in on a director. Known to be selective about his films, Kapoor says the audience will be in for a surprise next year. "I have greenlit three projects," he laughs. Kapoor, who is also a co-founder of the crowd-funding website Ketto, recently took time out to organise a Christmas bash for an orphanage.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates