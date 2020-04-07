Kunal Karan Kapoor: I have always wanted to be a director more than an actor

"I have always wanted to be a director more than an actor," says Kunal Karan Kapoor, taking us by surprise. After all, his résumé — with popular shows like Left Right Left, Pratigya and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha — suggests otherwise. Almost two years since his last outing, Woh Apna Sa, the actor and aspiring director has faced the camera again for Voot Select's The Raikar Case.

"I was called for the audition, and I loved the part," begins the actor. The engaging plot of the thriller aside, Kapoor says that he had another reason to come on board the show. "I have always admired Atul Kulkarni's body of work, and wanted to collaborate with him. He is an institution in acting. It was a dream come true."

Besides learning Konkani for the series that is set in Goa, the actor had to lose weight for the role. A foodie at heart, he laughs, "For two months, I did not eat rice, roti or carbs. It drove me crazy, especially since we were shooting in Goa and [everyone was] bonding over food." There has been buzz that the thriller is similar to the 2014 drama, Laut Aao. "While I haven't seen that show, the treatment of TV shows and web series are very different. This family thriller will keep audiences guessing."

And what about his directorial dreams? "I utilised the past two years venturing into other aspects of filmmaking. My last project was to make videos for the Indian Nightclub Convention Awards."

