Kunal Kemmu would love to play Aamir Khan's role from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

bollywood

Nephew to Aamir Khan's character in Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Kunal Kemmu says he would wish to play superstar's role if the film is remade

Kunal Kemmu and Aamir Khan

Kunal Kemmu says he would love to play the role essayed by Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, if a remake of the 1993 drama is done.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film, also starring Juhi Chawla, saw Kemmu as a child actor. He played one of the three misbehaved siblings being brought up by their uncle, played by Khan.

Asked if the film would be remade, Kemmu said, "I have thought about it. It would be interesting to play the uncle [Khan's role] this time and have three children. However, it only makes sense if my character, Sunny, from that film, is shown as a grown-up, and he faces a similar situation. I don't know if classics should be remade, but in case they do, then one has to do justice to [the original]." The actor, 35, said he would be eager to watch the remake as an audience too.

On the work front, Kemmu is currently filming for Mohit Suri's horror comedy, Malang, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

Kunal Kemmu married Soha Ali Khan in 2012, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is netizen's favourite kid, just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan on work: Having a blast with Inaaya, films can wait

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with agency inputs