Soha Ali Khan on work: Having a blast with Inaaya, films can wait

Actress Soha Ali Khan, last seen in the 2018 film "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", says movies take a lot of time and commitment. Asked what has kept her away from the silver screen for so long, Soha told IANS in an e-mail interview: "For me, films feel like a commitment. I am having such a blast with Inaaya (her daughter) at the moment that I don't want to miss out. That's why I have been procrastinating."

The 40-year-old actress says nothing interesting has come her way for now. "I haven't been offered anything special that's worth being away from her (Inaaya). You know, a film has to be worth it," she said. The actress further added: "I have got two scripts now that I have been toying with. I think it's time for me to make that leap, let's see if I do."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is netizen's favourite kid just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan.

When asked how Inaaya is growing up as a kid, she said, "I feel every kid has to be naughty. I like active babies and Inaaya is a very naughty and active kid. We are still exploring different shades of her personality and I think there is going to be a lot of Kunal (Kemmu) in her."

Asked if she is open to experimenting on digital platforms, she said: "Yes. I am trying to explore it because its really new and different platform and it provides you with interesting content so, I am thinking that now it's the time to get back to the job at hand so, I am reading, thinking and deciding of which show to be a part of and I will announce that really soon."

