Soha Ali Khan: Don't like my daughter Inaaya being clicked

Soha Ali Khan spoke about the paparazzi culture and how her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is constantly being clicked by shutterbugs. She was speaking to her sister-in-law Kareena on the radio show

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan says she does not like her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu being clicked by the shutterbugs. "A child is known for their innocence at such an age. Being constantly surrounded by cameras and shutterbugs makes the child lose this innocence that must be treasured. It's terrifying and worrying to say the least," Soha said on Ishq 104.8 FM's show "What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan".

The 40-year-old actress, who was speaking to her sister-in-law Kareena on the radio show, added, "I don't like my daughter Inaaya being clicked."

She said there "is absolutely no privacy. Such things affect the growth of a child".

Soha was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3".

