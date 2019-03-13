Soha Ali Khan: Tough to be blunt in today's times

bollywood

Actress Soha Ali Khan says it is difficult to be plain spoken in today's times as there is no tolerance, especially in the social media world

"I think it is difficult for anyone to be blunt in today's time. I mean we celebrate freedom of expression and speech, but the people who do speak out, we don't seem to have much tolerance for that... at least on social media because you can see when you say something, you end up offending a lot of people," Soha Ali Khan, who celebrated International Women's Day with BBLUNT, told IANS.

The 40-year-old actress said the recoil of loathing sometimes remains at the word level, but sometimes it escalates into brutality.

"There is this backlash of hatred and sometimes it just remains at a word level and sometimes it actually translates into violence, leading to people losing their employment and facing consequences. This is worrying so then one would think twice before being blunt which is sad," she added. On the work front, Soha was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

