Kunal Thakur and Mrunal Jain ready for season 2 of Tennis Premier League

Telly actors Mrunal Jain and Kunal Thakur, founders of the Tennis Premier League, caught up with tennis champ Leander Paes at a sports club in Andheri, Mumbai. The league, which has teams owned by Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shashank Khaitan, will be held in December.

The first season was launched last year by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vishal Bhardwaj. "It's interesting to note that more and more actors are turning into entrepreneurs nowadays," says Jain.

"The response is beyond expectations. Now, we are getting ready for season two. It will be bigger and better. Hard work never goes in vain. We are planning to go international with new brand ambassadors," adds Thakur.

"The coming season will have top notch players and more celebrities. We hope to make this a platform where young players will rub shoulders with the global best.

