Search

Kupwara town shuts over minor's brutal murder

Jul 20, 2018, 18:17 IST | IANS

Authorities closed educational institutions in the town and suspended mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure after a complete shutdown

Kupwara town shuts over minor's brutal murder
Representational Image

North Kashmir's Kupwara town shut in protest on Friday after the body of a brutally murdered minor boy was found on Thursday. Authorities closed educational institutions in the town and suspended mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure after a complete shutdown.

The victim, 10-year-old Umar Farooq, belonged to Gulgam village. Scores of protesters hit the road at night after hearing about the boy's murder. The police found the boy's body in an apple orchard in a semi-burnt condition with an arm brutally chopped.

An angry mob thrashed a policeman posted in the area to gather details about the incident. The police said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shafkat Hussain had to risk his life to save the constable from being lynched.

"The ASP rushed to the spot during the night and saved the constable who had been tied to a tree and was being beaten up."

The constable has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Mumbai Monsoon: Dangerous roads to avoid in the city

Tags

national news
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK