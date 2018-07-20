Kupwara town shuts over minor's brutal murder

Authorities closed educational institutions in the town and suspended mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure after a complete shutdown

North Kashmir's Kupwara town shut in protest on Friday after the body of a brutally murdered minor boy was found on Thursday. Authorities closed educational institutions in the town and suspended mobile Internet services as a precautionary measure after a complete shutdown.

The victim, 10-year-old Umar Farooq, belonged to Gulgam village. Scores of protesters hit the road at night after hearing about the boy's murder. The police found the boy's body in an apple orchard in a semi-burnt condition with an arm brutally chopped.

An angry mob thrashed a policeman posted in the area to gather details about the incident. The police said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shafkat Hussain had to risk his life to save the constable from being lynched.

"The ASP rushed to the spot during the night and saved the constable who had been tied to a tree and was being beaten up."

The constable has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

