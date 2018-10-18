Kwan's Anirban Das Blah loses stake in his company...

bollywood

Kwan founders decide to buy out CEO's stake in order to protect the company and retain A-list clientele

Anirban Das Blah

In light of the sexual harassment charges levelled against KWAN founder Anirban Das Blah by four survivors in the October 16 edition of mid-day, the talent management company issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing he has been asked to step aside from his duties. Considering Blah was one of the founders of the firm that handles the portfolios of several Bollywood stars, doubts were raised over the future of the company upon his ouster.

In a new statement issued by KWAN on Wednesday, the company reiterated that Blah was relieved of his position, with his stakes being transferred to the remaining 10 partners. The statement read, "The other 10 partners have taken over the entire stake of Anirban Blah in KWAN to ensure his exit. In this regard, the partners and Anirban will enter into the necessary legal documentation to ensure the exit is in accordance with the law."

Blah had reportedly founded the talent management company along with Indranil Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam, among others. The statement came close on the heels of claims that Blah's ouster was a facade. A message that was circulated yesterday apparently by a KWAN employee read, "We had a town hall meeting today and the entire staff has been warned to stay quiet about it. Anirban Blah is not out of the agency. To our notice, this is issued so [that] no client leaves the agency. To start good talks about Kwan again, we are asked to say he is out of services with Kwan. That's the not the truth. What about clients like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki, Shraddha, Kriti Sanon, and so many more [who] are still quiet about their own agent. Anirban tells us these girls are only made by him and tells us to spoil their name if they plan to leave Kwan (sic)." However, an insider from the firm quashed the claims, saying, "The meeting was a reassessment of job responsibilities post-Anirban's exit. The atmosphere is tense given the recent developments."

