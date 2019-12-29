La Rondine for feature event

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr 2) is slated as the feature event of Sunday's small six-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The nine-furlong race has attracted half a dozen top class horses. La Rondine, trained by Vishal Gaikwad and to be ridden by David Egan, who went down narrowly to Grand Accord two weeks ago, is expected to make amends and win the trophy.

First race at 2.30 pm.

