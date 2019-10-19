Laal Kaptaan Box Office Day 1: The Saif Ali Khan-starrer has a slow start, mints Rs 50 lakh

The world had extremely high expectations from Saif Ali Khan's Laak Kaptaan. Touted to be a revenge-drama, from its day one box office collection, the film seems to have fallen flat. Saif Ali Khan, who plays a Naga Sadhu and a bounty hunter, doesn't seem to have connected with the audiences or critics.

According to a Box Office India report, Laal Kaptaan has managed to rake in approximately Rs 50 lakh on day one, even lower than Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor which opened at Rs 70 lakh.

A mid-day review of the movie reported, "Where is all this leading to? Not that I must tell you more. Besides, that this is firstly not a linearly plotted film. In the sense that everything from the back-story of the characters, to the story itself, get revealed within a gap of several scenes. And hell, there are way too many scenes to the point that it begins to feel like a stretch, and you merely hope for the movie to get to the point."

In an interview with mid-day, Saif Ali Khan had spoken about the film. He said, "I play a revengeful Naga Sadhu. He kills a British soldier, and wears a bandana to look cool. I had to invest two hours a day for the make-up. [Shooting for the film was] like going to war every day."

Let's wait and watch if Laal Kaptaan manages to pick up pace over the weekend.

