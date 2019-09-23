Laal Kaptaan: Saif Ali Khan looks menacing in the new poster of the revenge drama

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most versatile actors we have. Which actor would have the audacity to star in films like Happy Ending and Go Goa Gone? Which mainstream star would dare to act in a film as esoteric as Being Cyrus? And with his next offering, Laal Kaptaan, where he's said to play a Naga Sadhu, he's all set to take his versatility to new heights. Take a look at the film's new poster shared by Aanand L Rai's production house:

Khan's Bollywood journey has been full of ups and downs. He started his career in 1992 and was mostly seen as the hero's friend or a sidekick in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Ek Tha Raja. Post Dil Chahta Hai, his career found a new direction and he became one of the most reliable actors in Tinsel Town. And with the success of films like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and Race, he showed he has in him what it takes to carry an entire film on his own shoulders. He hasn't tasted success off late, at least at the movies. Sacred Games marked the arrival of Saif Ali Khan 2.0, and his upcoming films prove he's anything but done and dusted.

After Laal Kaptaan, he'll be seen in a romantic comedy titled Jawaani Jaaneman, where we'll get to witness the kind of Khan we saw in those rom-coms he did in the early 2000s. And then he's in talks with the makers of Vikram Vedha for the Hindi remake with Aamir Khan. And last but not the least, he also plans to give the audiences Go Goa Gone 2. He's gutsy when it comes to film choices; all he needs is a little sprinkling of serendipity, and he could be back to the pedestal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates