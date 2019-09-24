Laal Kaptaan Trailer: Saif Ali Khan's drama looks like a winner!

If the first poster of Laal Kaptaan wasn't enough to blow you away, the trailer takes the euphoria and the excitement one step ahead. Bathed in noir and gore, Saif Ali Khan plays a Naga Sadhu, a character the actor has never flirted with before. This is the kind of space we saw the actor in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara in 2006, but this is far more rustic, rugged and rambunctious. Have a look at the trailer and you might be blown away!

Watch the trailer of Laal Kaptaan:

The promo reminds us of last year's sleeper hit, Tumbbad, which followed the same template of narrating the story of its protagonist in chapters. Giving the narrative an episodic feel to it, the first episode of Laal Kaptaan is The Hunt. It traces the journey of the central character and how he achieves what he strives for and there's a voiceover by Sonakshi Sinha too. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the man behind the highly underrated but gripping Manorma and the immensely haunting NH10, Laal Kaptaan could be another major surprise of the year.

Aanand L. Rai, who has co-produced the film under the Colour Yellow Productions, seems to be making and narrating some of the most imaginative and inspiring tales on the celluloid. And coming to the leading man, he has always been one of the most galvanising performers in the tinsel town that was sadly trapped in underwhelming outings that didn't do justice to his prowess and perseverance. The film has been in the making for more than a year and it shows how much effort and tenacity have gone behind this ambitious piece of work.

It's releasing on October 18, a week before the Diwali weekend when Akshay Kumar arrives with his nondescript cohorts in the mega-budgeted Housefull 4. But we don't really bother about the film's commercial prospects, all we know is that Laal Kaptaan could make for an entertaining and engaging watch. And Saif Ali Khan has never looked this deadly and dangerous. He's all set to dazzle on the celluloid, all over again.

