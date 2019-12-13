Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan can't wait to share the music of the film with fans and friends

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fans across the quarter were moved by the soothing background score when the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha came out. It definitely gave us the hint that how grand the music of Laal Singh Chaddha will be.

According to the sources close to the film, the music team i.e. music director Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have been extensively working on the music of Laal Singh Chaddha. Not only that, but Aamir Khan himself has listened to it and the superstar is absolutely moved and thrilled by the same.

Aamir Khan is all excited to make his friends listen to the music track of Laal Singh Chaddhya as he's all thrilled after listening to them. Recently, the viral picture of Aamir Khan in the Laal Singh Chaddha avatar has been making around all over the internet.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

