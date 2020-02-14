Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha look leaves Aamir Khan overwhelmed

Fans had been waiting with bated breath for their favourite Bebo's look from her upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. And now it's out and we can't keep calm! Kareena Kapoor Khan looks oh-so-gorgeous in her simple yet beautiful avatar and we're sure fans would fall in love with her all over again. Her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share her look and wrote, "#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a."

Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a mellow yellow salwar kameez and a red bindi on her forehead. With kohled eyes and minimal makeup, Bebo looks stunning.

Several of Aamir and Kareena's fans commented on the post; one of them wrote, "I am so excited for this" and another Insta user said, "caption!! my fellow Piscean... I know romance comes naturally to us!"

Did you know, Kareena had to audition for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha? The actress shared with mid-day, "I wouldn't have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There's science to that decision." Well, now we're super excited to watch the trailer of the film!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates