Laaxmi or Laxmmi? Confusion in the title?

Did Kiara Advani make a typo when she posted about a schedule wrap of her horror comedy?

Kiara Advani had taken to Instagram to announce that her next has gone on floors and is titled Laaxmi Bomb. She also shared a picture of the clapperboard. Now, producer Shabina Khan has announced a schedule wrap of the horror comedy. Kiara Advani wrote on social media, "OMG! Schedule wrap already. Laxmmi Bomb. It has been the most hectic month of my life (sic)?" Is the film's title Laxmmi or Laaxmi? They better be sure before the next schedule rolls.

The film is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the original. The project marks her second outing with the Khiladi after Raj Mehta's Good News. It is a busy time for Advani as her next, Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor, hits screens in June. After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi. Lawrence took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with Akshay.

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film. As for Kiara's other films, she will be next seen in Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, who steps into the shoes of an angst-driven, alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made the original movie, the film is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film will hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

