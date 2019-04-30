What made Kiara Advani chop off her hair?

bollywood

Kiara Advani recently took to social media and shared a video in which she is seen chopping off her hair herself and it has left fans shocked

Kiara Advani

It's officially warm weather in the country and we guess that has inspired Kiara Advani to chop off her hair and that too on camera! But this doesn't seem to be a regular hair transformation going by the Rap song that accompanied this hair chop.

The video that went up on her Instagram profile tells a new story and we are still trying to figure out what happened. We definitely can't get enough of this modern and musical twist to the almost bob haircut though!

While we are quite impressed at her newly acquired rapping skills, we are wondering what made her take this drastic step of 'just Cut It, Cut It, Cut it'. With multiple rumors doing the rounds of her taking up new movie projects and trying out new looks, our guess is as good as yours. In this video, she goes on to rap about being a champ in balancing her traditions and her millennial lifestyle but her hair concerns have got the best of her.

One thing is for sure, she is not afraid to put herself out there and clearly does what comes to her mind. Kiara Advani has left her fans and us wanting more details and we will definitely update you on what we find soon enough.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for Kanchana remake Laaxmi Bomb

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates