Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for Kanchana remake Laaxmi Bomb

The project marks her second outing with the Khiladi after Raj Mehta's Good News. It is a busy time for Advani as her next, Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor, hits screens in June

Kiara Advani

Over the weekend, Kiara Advani began work on the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laaxmi Bomb at Madh Island. She shot for a song and a couple of scenes with the Khiladi. The horror comedy is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana (2011).

It is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the original. The project marks her second outing with the Khiladi after Raj Mehta's Good News. It is a busy time for Advani as her next, Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor, hits screens in June.

Kiara Advani also shared it on Instagram and wrote: "First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB @shabskofficial @akshaykumar #raghavalawrence @tusshark89 and the journey has just begun [sic]"

After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled "Laaxmi Bomb". Lawrence took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with Akshay.

He wrote: "Hi dear friends and fans! Shooting of Hindi remake of 'Kanchana', starring the great Akshay Kumar Sir, has began. Need all your blessings."

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film.

