Lady constable injured in Independence Day parade rehearsal

national

"The lady constable had a very minor abrasion on her left knee following the accident. She was taken to the SSKM hospital where she was treated and then discharged," a police officer said

A lady constable of the Kolkata Police Rapid Action Force (RAF) was injured yesterday after falling from a bike during an Independence Day parade rehearsal on Red Road here, police said.

"The lady constable had a very minor abrasion on her left knee following the accident. She was taken to the SSKM hospital where she was treated and then discharged," a police officer said.

The city witnesses grand Independence Day celebrations every year on Red Road with police officers, members of the civil society, social organisations and school children taking part in the parade, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisting the national flag.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever