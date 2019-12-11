MENU
Watch video: Lady constable thrashes man for harassing school girls

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 10:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

According to a video which has gone viral on social media, the policewoman is seen slapping the person and hitting him with her shoes

Pic/ANI screengrab
Pic/ANI screengrab

A man was thrashed and beaten up by a woman constable for allegedly harassing girls who were on their way to school in Bithur area. According to a video which has gone viral on social media, the policewoman is seen slapping the person and hitting him with her shoes.

"Have you gone mad? Don't you have mother or sister at your home?" the cop is heard saying in the video.

"Anti-Romeo squad had received information that some men had harassed school girls. The team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested," said Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West).

(with inputs from ANI)

