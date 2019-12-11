Watch video: Lady constable thrashes man for harassing school girls

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A man was thrashed and beaten up by a woman constable for allegedly harassing girls who were on their way to school in Bithur area. According to a video which has gone viral on social media, the policewoman is seen slapping the person and hitting him with her shoes.

#WATCH A woman constable thrashes a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur. (10.12.19) pic.twitter.com/avQpgk73Va — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2019

"Have you gone mad? Don't you have mother or sister at your home?" the cop is heard saying in the video.

Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West): Anti-romeo squad had received information that some men harass school girls, the team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested. (10.12) https://t.co/9bgzfvbDFU pic.twitter.com/IO8HdQaBOo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2019

"Anti-Romeo squad had received information that some men had harassed school girls. The team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested," said Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West).

(with inputs from ANI)

